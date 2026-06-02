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LIVE: Los Angeles mayor election results

By
FOX 11
2026 Elections
Published June 2, 2026 7:13 PM PDT
Published June 2, 2026 7:13 PM PDT

The Brief

    • Polls will close soon across Los Angeles County on Tuesday, concluding voting in a crowded mayoral primary race to lead the nation's second-largest city.
    • Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass faces a stiff challenge from 13 opponents, notably City Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.
    • Officials are beginning to process early mail-in ballots, with the final division of votes and the top two runoff spots currently unknown.

LOS ANGELES - Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.

Here are the latest results in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates

What we know:

These are the candidates in the crowded race.

Karen Bass (incumbent)

Challengers

  • Rae Huang
  • Adam Miller
  • Andrej A. Selivra
  • Andrew J. Jim
  • Asaad Alnajjar
  • Bryant Acosta
  • John Lodgson
  • Juanita Lopez
  • Nelson Cheng
  • Nithya Raman
  • Rae Chen Huang
  • Spencer Pratt
  • Suzy Kim
  • Tish Hyman

By the numbers:

What's next:

Los Angeles County election officials will continue to tally mail-in and drop-box ballots over the coming days, with official results expected to be certified by the County Clerk within the month. 

Unless a single candidate pulls off a major surprise by securing more than 50% of the total vote, the top two finishers from this primary field will advance to a head-to-head general election runoff on November 3.

The eventual winner of that contest will assume office on December 14, 2026, inheriting a city preparing to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

The Source: This report is based on official Los Angeles County primary election results.

2026 ElectionsElectionLos AngelesPolitics