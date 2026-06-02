LIVE: Los Angeles mayor election results
LOS ANGELES - Polls will close soon and ballots are being counted across Los Angeles County.
Here are the latest results in the Los Angeles mayoral race.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2026 Los Angeles mayor’s race: Meet the candidates
What we know:
These are the candidates in the crowded race.
Karen Bass (incumbent)
Challengers
- Rae Huang
- Adam Miller
- Andrej A. Selivra
- Andrew J. Jim
- Asaad Alnajjar
- Bryant Acosta
- John Lodgson
- Juanita Lopez
- Nelson Cheng
- Nithya Raman
- Rae Chen Huang
- Spencer Pratt
- Suzy Kim
- Tish Hyman
By the numbers:
What's next:
Los Angeles County election officials will continue to tally mail-in and drop-box ballots over the coming days, with official results expected to be certified by the County Clerk within the month.
Unless a single candidate pulls off a major surprise by securing more than 50% of the total vote, the top two finishers from this primary field will advance to a head-to-head general election runoff on November 3.
The eventual winner of that contest will assume office on December 14, 2026, inheriting a city preparing to host the 2028 Olympic Games.
The Source: This report is based on official Los Angeles County primary election results.