Venice residents, businesses turning to private company to clear homeless encampments

The Brief Venice residents and businesses are paying Ghost Town, a private, unarmed group of former gang members and former addicts, to clear homeless encampments through conflict resolution and mediation. Supporters credit the group with reducing local encampments, improving safety, and offering immediate aid like food, clothing, and rehab assistance to unhoused individuals. Homeless advocates raise alarms over the lack of state licensing, potential harassment, and zero oversight, arguing the group simply displaces individuals rather than solving homelessness.



A neighborhood patrol group is growing in popularity on the west side of LA.

What we know:

Ghost Town is clearing homeless encampments with the help of former gang members and former addicts.

The company, which has been around for a few years, says they're not an official security company and their team is not armed.

"We were having fires, we were having fights in the back of our alley," resident Nate Daniel said.

He is one of many customers who uses Ghost Town, a private company that some Venice residents and businesses have hired to clear homeless encampments from their property.

"They really just stepped in and became really good advocates for conflict resolution," said Daniel.

"Our families have been in Venice for a hundred years, we know everybody so we started acting as like mediators," said Ghost Town co-founder, Bobby Luna.

He says that's what sets them apart from other homeless outreach teams.

He says Ghost Town leans on personal connection and other offerings.

"We ask them if they need anything and if they do it's usually food or some water," said Bobby.

"A lot of times if we do give people money, it's just trying to help them out in the situation they are, we are not paying them to leave or anything," Ghost Town co-founder, Ricky Myers said.

Ghost Town signs are prevalent around Venice, and some business employees say the prevalence of encampments are way down since the company stepped in.

"The customers love it, you know they enjoy coming here now," a grocery store employee told FOX 11.

"I used to get mad, but now I'm pretty good friends with one of the guys that tells me that I need to move around sometimes," one man experiencing homelessness said.

That's a concern for long-time homeless advocate and Mel Tillekeratne who says this is not helping solve the homeless crisis.

"All this is doing is moving one person to another place and what about the people who are not subscribers of Ghost Town?," said Mel.

Mel Tillekeratne, who is also the co-founder and executive director of The Shower of Hope, says his other concern is accountability.

"Again, we don't know the kind of tactics they use and they are not state licensed," said Mel.

"That doesn't mean we stoop down to tactics that borderline on harassment, or if this actually could be harassment. We don't know because nobody is holding Ghost Town or any other groups like this accountable," said Mel.

"They don't go around putting their hands on people, no, not that I've seen," one person experiencing homelessness told FOX 11.

Bobby claims Ghost Town does not harass people or put their hands on anybody.

"Our policy is if someone is irate and they're having a bad day and they're on drugs or they're yelling at us, walk away," said Bobby.

Ghost Town says they do try to follow up with the people they interact with and directed them to resources, including at their office in Venice.

"They come and we'll buy them clothes, we send them to rehab, we'll support them while they're there," said Bobby.

LA Councilwoman Traci Park represents the neighborhood of Venice. Her office released the following statement regarding Ghost Town:

"Ghost Town is an organization that actively works with local community members and stakeholders in parts of Venice. We understand that some residents and local businesses value their presence in the neighborhood. Ghost Town operates independently, and CD 11 does not coordinate or have any involvement with services they privately offer residents."

What we don't know:

The exact number of unhoused individuals who have successfully transitioned into permanent housing or rehab programs through Ghost Town's referrals is unknown.

What's next:

Ghost Town signs continue to spread throughout Venice as the patrol group expands its client base among local property owners.

Community members, city officials, and homeless advocacy groups will likely monitor whether similar private neighborhood response models emerge across Los Angeles amid ongoing discussions on public safety and homelessness oversight.