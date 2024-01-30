Clippers' Intuit Dome to showcase California high school basketball jerseys

The Los Angeles Clippers are already planning the jerseys they'll be hanging in the rafters of their new home.

The team announced today that it's looking for high school basketball teams across California to submit their team's jersey to hang in the rafters of Inglewood's Intuit Dome when it's scheduled to open later this year.

"When Intuit Dome opens in August, we will display basketball jerseys representing high school teams across California," the team wrote on its website. "Help us honor the state’s rich history of youth basketball, and send in your team’s jersey to be displayed at Intuit Dome."

The team has opened an online submission form for school officials to submit their school.

Since breaking ground on the new facility in September 2021, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has emphasized his desire to have the team's new stadium be as fan-centric as possible. This includes things like one of the "tightest bowls" in the league, which Ballmer said makes fans feel like they're closer to the action, and "The Wall," a section of the stands reserved for Clippers fans, where opposing teams' gear will be banned.

Several weeks ago, the team also announced the Intuit Dome would be the home of the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend.

All that's required to fill out the jersey submission form is a school official's name, title, and email; the name and address of the school, and legal clearance from the school. The team hasn't yet released any other details about where or how the jerseys will be displayed.

The submission form can be found by tapping or clicking here.