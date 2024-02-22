LA is getting a new area code

article

While some are putting life in Southern California behind them, plenty of people continue to move in and now, officials announced the greater Los Angeles area is getting a new area code.

Data from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said that in March 2023, they approved an overlay for the area that serves the geographic region of the 213/323 area codes.

So, what will the new area code be? 738.

The 738 area code will serve downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas such as Beverly Hills, Commerce, Inglewood, Montebello, Pasadena, Rosemead, South Pasadena, West Hollywood, Lynwood, Cudahy, Maywood, Lynwood, Glendale, Hawthorne, Bell, Bell Gardens, Monterey Park, along with some unincorporated communities in LA County.

CPUC officials said the new area code was necessary since they anticipate the 213/323 area codes would "exhaust," or simply, run out by June 2025.

213/323 area code overlay (CPUC)

The agency also explained that those with existing 213/323 numbers will keep their telephone numbers. However, residents could be assigned a 738 area code if they opt to open a new line of service.

In June 2020, a new area code overlay was implemented in the Inland Empire, and parts of the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys for the 909 area code.

The 738 code goes into service in November and will become the 12th area code in the greater LA area.