These Southern California cities ranked 'riskiest' for homeownership: study

As another round of storms hits Southern California, concerns over flooding and mudslides remain top of mind for homeowners in the area. In a study conducted by Claimguide.org, nearly half of the responding homeowners said that they do not feel prepared to deal with a weather-related event.

The study analyzed key insurance-based risk factors in the 170 most populous cities across the country and considered climate-related factors, as well as property crime, median age of homes, vacancy rates and accessibility to emergency services within the ranking.

These five Southern California cities ranked in the top 15 riskiest cities to be a homeowner, according to the study.

The most populous city in the Inland Empire and the birthplace of California's citrus industry, Riverside is located just about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. 86% of homes in this area are at risk of wildfires and 18% are at risk of flooding.

Approximately 18 million residents call this sprawling metropolis home. The entertainment capital of the world has an average home age of 58 years old – and 63% are at risk of wildfires. Over 7% of homes in the area are vacant.

Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Rancho Cucamonga lives up to its nickname, the "Urban Green Oasis," with plenty of parks and public spaces for residents to unwind outside. However, this pretty picture is complicated by the city’s vulnerability to natural disasters – 100% of homes in Rancho Cucamonga are likely to be affected by wildfire, 90% of homes are at risk of extreme heat, and 36% of homes are at risk of severe flooding within the next three decades.

Glendale is one of the nation’s most precarious regions for wildfire activity, with 99% of homes affected by wildfires, and only nine fire stations within city limits. The city has also declared the most FEMA natural disaster declarations (80) of any top 10 cities since the designation was instituted in 1953.

Known for its attractive natural surroundings, San Bernardino is a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hike, camp, and take a dip in Big Bear Lake. Unfortunately, residents of this city have no choice but to grapple with dangerous natural phenomena – 100% of properties in San Bernardino are at risk of extreme heat, and 91% are in zones affected by wildfires.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.