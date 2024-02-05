California river, creek flooding: Track in real-time with interactive map

A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides and prompting evacuations for some in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit California over the span of days.

SUGGESTED: California storm: LA Mayor issues local state of emergency as atmospheric river pounds region

As the rain continues to pummel the state, those who live near rivers, creeks, or streams are on high alert due to increased flood concerns.

This map can help give you more information in real-time about what your local waterways are looking like.

>> TAP OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE REAL-TIME MAP TRACKING RIVERS, CREEKS IN CALIFORNIA <<

The map put out by Santa Cruz County analyzes data from the U.S. Geological Survey and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to measure how much water is in each river and creek.

All you have to do is locate the river (dot) near you and once you tap/click that, you'll be able to see the current height and projections of when that waterway will peak.

For example, we located the Los Angeles River on the map and here's what the information looked like:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Los Angeles officials continue to urge residents to stay home and off the roads as the storm moves through the region. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties.

SUGGESTED:

Los Angeles County later declared its own state of emergency, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday also signed a local emergency declaration.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.