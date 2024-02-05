See rain totals in Los Angeles so far

The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers took aim at Southern California early Monday, unleashing mudslides, flooding roadways and knocking out power as the soggy state braced for another day of heavy rains.

About 1.4 million people in the Los Angeles area, including the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, were under a flash-flood warning Monday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Up to 9 inches of rain had already fallen in the area, with more expected, according to the National Weather Service, which called the flash flooding and threat of mudslides "a particularly dangerous situation."

Here are 2-day rainfall totals in inches as of Monday morning:

Top rainfall from all local areas

Topanga: 9.94

Stunt Ranch: 9.86

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland: 9.57

Woodland Hills: 9.29

Bel Air: 9.25

El Deseo: 8.88

Dos Pueblos: 8.20

Matilija Canyon: 8.11

Old Man Mountain: 7.91

Agoura Hills: 7.43

LA County Coast and Metro

Bel Air: 9.25

Beverly Hills: 6.36

Culver City: 5.63

Downtown LA: 5.48

Hollywood Reservoir: 4.87

Santa Monica: 4.52

LAX: 2.79

Hawthorne: 2.27

Long Beach: 2.23

Leo Carrillo: 1.76

San Fernando Valley

Woodland Hills: 9.29

Agoura Hills: 7.43

Porter Ranch: 6.83

Calabasas: 6.11

Van Nuys: 5.25

Canoga Park: 4.77

Chatsworth Reservoir: 4.64

Northridge: 4.13

La Canada Flintridge: 3.63

Burbank: 3.09

Hansen Dam: 2.16

San Rafael Hills: 2.00

San Gabriel Valley

Alhambra: 4.93

Santa Fe Dam: 4.69

Morris Dam: 4.48

Pasadena: 4.33

East Pasadena: 4.12

La Verne: 3.86

Sierra Madre: 3.85

Eagle Rock Reservoir 3.60

Whittier: 3.23

Claremont: 3.22

Santa Clarita Valley

Newhall: 4.92

Del Valle: 2.94

Castaic: 2.39

Saugus: 2.10

Antelope Valley

Poppy Park: 2.35

Valyermo: 2.02

Lancaster: 0.83

Palmdale: 0.55

Saddleback Butte: 0.23

Ventura County Coast

Saticoy: 3.87

Ventura: 3.48

La Conchita: 2.40

CSU Channel Islands: 2.17

Oxnard: 2.05

Silverstrand Beach: 1.77

Camarillo: 1.27

Ventura County Coastal, Inter Valleys

Westlake Village: 5.81

Thousand Oaks :5.61

Circle X Ranch: 4.37

Newbury Park: 4.13

Sycamore Canyon Dam: 2.99

Moorpark: 2.96

Simi Valley: 2.59

Lake Piru: 5.98

Harmon Canyon: 5.56

Santa Paula: 5.02

Ojai: 3.71

Piru: 3.16

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.