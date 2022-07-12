Inland Empire ranks among deadliest US metros for walking

The Inland Empire is apparently one of the deadliest metropolitan areas for pedestrians in the U.S., according to a new report by Smart Growth America.

The "Dangerous By Design 2022" report released Tuesday shows several metro areas in California on the list, as well as the state of California as a whole when compared to other metro areas in America.

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario counties ranked 14th on the list. Only two other California metros ranked more deadly - Bakersfield topped the list at No. 7, followed by Stockton and Fresno at Nos. 9 and 10 respectively.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area ranked No. 32, preceded by San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad at 31.

Ventura County (Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura) ranked No. 85.

As a whole, California ranked as ninth most dangerous state for pedestrians. New Mexico ranked first, followed by Florida and South Carolina.

The report further found that the number of people struck and killed nationwide has been on the rise, and that certain groups of people are struck and killed at higher rates including Black people and Native Americans, older adults, and people walking in low-income neighborhoods.

To get these results, federal data completed through the end of 2020 was analyzed, ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people in the population rate.

To learn more about the study, tap or click here.

