Disneyland Autopia gas cars going electric: report

Autopia is apparently going green!

The popular attraction at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is switching from gas cars to electric cars or hybrids, the Los Angeles Times reports.

"As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years," Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, told the publication.

A timeline for the project was not immediately available.

The classic Disney attraction, which first opened at the theme park in 1955, gives younger guests the chance to drive cars for the first time.

The news comes as Disneyland continues to make improvements and renovations throughout the theme park.

Two new retail stores inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" are under construction and will open at Critter Country alongside the opening of the new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, later this year. Critter Country will be temporarily closed starting May 1 as the theme park preps for those new enhancements.

Last month, Disney won approval from Anaheim city officials to expand the California resort over the next four decades.

Anaheim's Planning Commission reviewed and approved the multi-billion-dollar DisneylandForward project that would expand the theme park and bring more rides, hotels, and entertainment to Anaheim.

The proposed expansion wouldn’t increase Disney’s 490-acre footprint in Southern California or change what the company already has permission to build. But it could help the company develop new attractions. They could place rides and entertainment options on what is currently a sprawling, 50-acre parking lot — and move parking for Disneyland to a multistory structure — all while keeping within the boundaries of a resort surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

