Disneyland reveals new shops inspired by 'The Princess and the Frog'

Two new retail stores inspired by "The Princess and the Frog" are coming to Disneyland, according to the official Disney Parks Blog.

The reimagined shops - Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club - will open at Critter Country alongside the opening of the new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, later this year.

Ray's Berets will sell various merchandise including apparel, accessories, and toys in a cozy cabin-like setting. It will replace what's currently The Briar Patch.

Louis' Critter Club will sell even more merch, including home decor, featuring your favorite critters and Princess Tiana. It will be located in what's currently the left-hand side of Pooh Corner.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ray’s Berets (currently The Briar Patch) will be the best place for guests to shop for headwear, apparel, accessories, toys and more with firefly Raymond and his firefly kin in the coziest cabin in Critter Country at Disneyland. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Pooh fans need not worry, as the treats side of Pooshs Corner will remain just as is - selling merch from Hundred Acre Wood.

Keep in mind, however, Critter Country will be temporarily closed starting May 1 as the theme park preps for the new enhancements.

More details will be released as the opening gets closer, officials said.

An exact opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure hasn't been released yet, with officials only saying it will be "later in 2024."

There will be all new animatronics, like a new Princess Tiana audio-animatronic created for the attraction, as well as other beloved characters and critters from the 2009 animated movie.

The attraction will follow Tiana - Disney's first Black princess - as she gives back to her community through Tiana's Foods, and will take guests through the bayou as she prepares to throw a big Mardi Gras party for everyone.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain, which permanently closed in both Orlando and Anaheim after numerous complaints due to its association with the 1946 movie "Song of the South."

With racist stereotypes and Old South tropes, "Song of the South" is a mix of live-action, cartoons and music featuring an old Black plantation laborer named Uncle Remus who enchants a white city boy with fables of talking animals.