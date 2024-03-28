Disneyland's Star Wars-themed 'Season of the Force' experiences revealed

Get ready, Star Wars fans!

"Season of the Force" takes over Disneyland Resort in Anaheim from April 5 to June 2.

You can expect everything from limited-edition merch and food to new experiences and so much more! Here's a little preview, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.

Experiences and Attractions

On select nights beginning April 5, check out "Fire of the Rising Moons" at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," a nighttime experience that will feature a fireworks display and music to fill the skies over Batuu. You'll be able to get a glimpse of the experience from multiple areas including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform, and the speeder garage.

There will also be new additions to "Star Tours - The Adventures Continue," inspired by the Disney+ series "Ahsoka" "Andor" and "The Mandalorian."

Image 1 of 10 ▼ On select nights starting April 5, 2024, guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be able to enjoy "Fire of the Rising Moons," a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display, with musical accompaniment. Including selections from composer John Williams' Star Wars film scores, "Fire of the Rising Moons" can be enjoyed from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform, and the speeder garage. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Deco, food, and merch

The high-speed Space Mountain overlay, Hyperspace Mountain, will return to Tomorrowland for a limited time through June 2.

Also, be on the lookout for new merchandise coming to Galaxy's EdE and Star Trader in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park, plus Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District.

Among the new releases will be the Star Tours – The Adventures Continue merchandise collection.

Fuel up with specialty themed food and beverages available for a limited time, such as the Star Wars sugar cookie. Plus, you will be able to store rations in new collectible novelties, available for purchase while supplies last.

You can check out the full menu on the Disney Eats: Season of the Force Foodie Guide!

"Star Wars" experiences available all year

From out-of-this-world dining at Galactic Grill to thrilling attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland park is home to Star Wars experiences you can enjoy all year long.

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you can use MagicBand+ to track down virtual bounties in the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters quest. Aspiring builders can construct their own custom Star Wars merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. At Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers, you can forge your own lightsaber under the guidance of skilled Gatherers. Droid Depot is stocked with parts, chips and more to assemble your own BB-series, C-series or R-series unit. Purchase is required for both experiences, and advanced reservations are highly encouraged.



