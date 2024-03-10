Disneyland Food & Wine Festival must-try menu items

From cheeseburger bao to strawberry lychee shortcake donuts, you can get a taste and sip of specialty dishes, beverages, and experiences during the 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Taking place now through April 22, participating dining locations, select carts, and ten festival marketplaces are sprinkled throughout Disney California Adventure Park serving up food and drinks inspired by California's diverse culinary scene.

RELATED: Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival 2024: What you need to know

Select locations in the Downtown Disney District are also featuring specialty menu items in celebration of this year's festival.

Here's a look at some of the tasty eats and more you can expect at the festival:

Food

This year’s festival offers more than 80 new dishes for guests to discover, including:

Baja-style fish taco from LA Style: Cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (Plant-based)

Shrimp papas locas from Peppers Cali-Ente: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapenos cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp

IMPOSSIBLE™ chicken parm bites from Earth Eats with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan

Loaded baked potato from Paradise Garden Grill: Seasoned steak tips and BBQ baked beans topped with cheese sauce, tangy slaw and green onions (Plant-based)

Cheeseburger bao from California Craft Brews with thousand island dressing, grilled onions, pickles and tomato relish

Drinks

From specialty cocktails to nonalcoholic creations, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival has a wide selection of new refreshing beverages. Notable highlights for 2024 include:

Fig matcha latte from Golden Dreams: Matcha, soy milk and coconut and simple syrups, topped with a fig oat sweet cream and garnished with matcha powder (Nonalcoholic)

Spicy strawberry cocktail from LA Style: Gin, strawberry and tamarind purees, strawberry syrup, pineapple juice, chile spices and Tajín chamoy, garnished with a tamarindo straw

Huckleberry-citrus cooler from D-Lish: Gold Peak black tea, huckleberry and agave syrups, grapefruit soda, and lemon and orange juices garnished with an orange wedge (Nonalcoholic)

Watermelon cucumber mojito from Earth Eats: White rum, watermelon liqueur, mojito and cucumber syrups, watermelon purée, and lime juice topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a watermelon spear with Tajín twist.

California-inspired dishes

Many menu items draw inspiration from the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State, while incorporating a distinctly Disney twist. These unique creations include:

Chicken musakhan from Paradise Garden Grill: Roasted spiced half chicken and sumac stewed onions on flatbread with a Mediterranean salad and garlic yogurt dipping sauce

Carnitas-style pork belly from LA Style with esquites corn salad featuring habanero, chili-lime seasoning

IMPOSSIBLE™ beef stroganoff from Earth Eats: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with IMPOSSIBLE ™ beef and sour cream

Calabrian chili glazed salmon from Ballast Point Brewing Co.: 6-ounce pan roasted salmon covered in a Calabrian chili glaze served over a carrot and parsnip purée and miso-marinated bok choy

Sweet treats

Culinary adventurers with a sweet tooth can indulge in confections such as:

S’mores caramel tart from California Craft Brews: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow

Frozen old fashioned from Golden Dreams: Nonalcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres

Raspberry almond cake from Uncork California: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries

Strawberry-lychee shortcake donuts from Lamplight Lounge: Lychee-glazed donuts with strawberry shortcake crumbles, served with vanilla bean ice cream and lychee dip

Pink rosé and watermelon sorbet from Salt & Straw: A ripe watermelon and rosé sorbet drizzled with house-made raspberry rosé jam for a crisp tartness that carefully balances the sweetness of wine

To see the full festival menu, tap or click here.