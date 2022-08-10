'Zombie ice' in Greenland will raise global sea level 10 inches, study says
Zombie or doomed ice is ice that is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but is no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers.
Inside LA's Cleantech Incubator
Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is a non-profit organization creating an inclusive green economy for the people of Los Angeles
Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
OC Oil Spill: Energy firm reaches $13M deal to resolve criminal charges
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year off the coast of Huntington Beach, has agreed to pay nearly $13 million to resolve a federal criminal indictment, prosecutors announced Friday.
California bans the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035
People can continue driving gas-fueled vehicles and purchasing used ones after 2035. The plan also allows for one-fifth of sales after 2035 to be plug-in hybrids that can run on batteries and gas.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
The ArkStorm flood is also known as "the Other Big One" after the nickname of an expected major earthquake on the San Andreas Fault, according to researchers with UCLA. But, unlike an earthquake, the ArkStorm would lead to catastrophe across a much larger area.
Students hold protest over lead levels at Jordan High School in Watts
In a press release, protesters said when students and staff return to campus Monday for the start of the school year, they “will be met with lead levels 75x higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency defines as a hazardous threshold.”
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use by 15 percent
Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
Researchers say a massive flood could be "California's other Big One." New data from UCLA researchers say climate change has doubled the chance such a flood may happen.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Water main break causes mudslide in Laguna Beach; Roads reopen
The mudslides shut down parts of El Toro Road and Canyon Acres Drive before reopening around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.