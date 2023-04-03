Brad Pitt's $39M Los Angeles mansion he just sold is 'incredibly haunted,' Elvira says

Brad Pitt is apparently a fan of all things spooky.

The Los Angeles mansion the Oscar Award-wining actor just sold for $39 million is "incredibly haunted," according to its previous owner Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira.

In a new interview, Elvira revealed she sold Pitt the home in 1994 and gave him a warning about the "weird things" happening in the Hollywood Hills home.

"We were just kind of warning him that a lot of weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in. And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool," she said.

(Left) Cassandra Peterson as Elvira in Oct. 1983 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images); (Right) Brad Pitt in 2019 (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

"I've seen people walking around upstairs, for example, real people just walking. One time [a ghost was] sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, once walking into my bedroom and back out," she said.

"We saw a person floating around at the bottom of the pool, things like that," she added. "I know that sounds nutty," she said. "I'm Elvira. I know you expect that from me, right?"

A priest was even called in to perform an exorcism in the home, according to Elvira.

"I had all kinds of things because it was really getting to a point of like, 'I don't know if I can continue to live here,'" she recalled.

But apparently it was a major selling point for Pitt, who said he was "very excited" about it all.

"So we were telling Brad all about that and he loved it," Peterson said. "I mean, there are not many buyers who that would be a selling point for, but he was like, 'Oh, that's so awesome.' I love that he appreciated the house so much."

Elvira had purchased the home for $1.7 million and said during that time developers thought about tearing it down instead of selling it.

After Pitt purchased it, he made several renovations and even bought multiple nearby lots to put in amenities like a pool and a skating rink.

Pitt will apparently be relocating to Carmel-by-the-Sea, where he reportedly purchased a $40 million historic castle known as the D.L. James House last year. Hanging over the bluffs in the Carmel Highlands, the sandstone Mediterranean castle was built a century ago by famed architect Charles Greene to resemble Tintagel in Cornwall, England — the medieval fortress where King Arthur was conceived, as legend has it.

The one-square-mile village has long been welcoming of Hollywood's elite. Fellow actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel in 1986, and other celebrities including Doris Day and Betty White have called Carmel home.

Pitt has not yet publicly addressed his move from LaLa Land.

Other actors including Mark Wahlberg and Katherine Heigl have both moved away from Los Angeles in favor of Nevada and Utah, respectively, where both said the driving factor towards their decisions was their families and raising children.

FOX News contributed to this report.

