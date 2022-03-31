Betty White's $8 million California home for sale

The Central Coast home of legendary actress and comedian Betty White could be yours for about $8 million.

According to seller Sotheby's International Realty, the $7.98 million property located at 2625 Ribera Road in Carmel is described as a three-story mid-century manor offering a "parade of serene moments."

"Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home."

The home boasts panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room, Truszkowski said.

Sotheby's said the home was built by White and her husband Allen Ludden as their dream vacation home. He died shortly after the home was finished.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ (Aerial Canvas for Sotheby’s International Realty )

"As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," Truszkowski added.

White passed away Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her milestone 100th birthday.

