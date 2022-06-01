Best and worst SoCal cities to raise a family, according to WalletHub

Only one Southland city made the top 5 list of best places to raise a family.

A recent study by WalletHub ranked Irvine as the third-best city in the U.S. to raise a family.

Bay Area city Fremont took the top spot, while San Jose ranked No. 3. Further down, San Diego still made the top 10, ranking No. 6.

Los Angeles ranked No. 81, Long Beach came in at 94, and Riverside No. 117.

Ventura County city Oxnard ranked No. 122.

According to the list, San Bernardino ranked one of the worst places to raise a family, ranking No. 178 out of 180.

For the study, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities using 46 key metrics, including housing affordability, quality of school systems, the percentage of fully-vaccinated residents and more.

You can check out the full report from WalletHub by tapping or clicking here.

