11 law enforcement recruits in critical condition after being struck by car during morning run in Whittier

A group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits on a morning run were struck by a vehicle in Whittier on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road.

At least 11 recruits were struck and were said to be in critical condition. The victims have been to rushed to area hospitals.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

