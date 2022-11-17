Wrong-way California driver accused of plowing into law enforcement recruits arrested

Authorities confirmed Thursday the 22-year-old driver who is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with an SUV while driving the wrong way in Whittier was arrested.

According to investigators, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. CHP Capt. Charlie Sampson said the driver was going southbound on Mills Avenue when he veered into the opposing lanes and struck the victims going northbound while out on a morning training run.

The members of Academy Class 464 attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, roughly a mile and a half from the crash site.

The driver underwent a sobriety test at the scene and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later confirmed the driver passed the breathalyzer test. The driver suffered minor injuries in the horrific collision and was hospitalized.

The CHP is not releasing the driver’s name at this stage of the investigation but said he is a Diamond Bar resident. The driver's family told FOX 11 that he is a "good kid" who respects the law enforcement community because he comes from a law enforcement family.

