Large fire burns down Santa Clarita home; Investigated as possible arson

A large fire broke out at a home in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita on Saturday.

Now the incident is being investigated as possible arson.

It was a long day for firefighters and sheriff’s deputies who were not only trying to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes but also trying to get to the bottom of what started the fire in the first place.

All was quiet along Flowerpark Drive in Santa Clarita until just after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

"There were reports coming in for a residential house fire, fully involved," said Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Brian Kight.

Officials say fire units rushed to the home where they encountered smoke and fire burning through the roof.

Fire Capt. Brian Kight said the department made the decision not to go inside the structure because it was deemed unsafe.

"They basically did what we call a surround and drown, it’s a defensive attack on the fire where we pour water on the entire building from the outside."

Capt. Kight says an initial report came in as a "psychological disturbance" within the home but he adds that has not been confirmed.

He says arson investigators are looking into whether anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

"Anytime we have a fire of this size, we call out arson, in this case the Sheriff’s Department was calling their arson investigators," said Kight.

Fire officials say residents in nearby homes had to evacuate.

While streets stayed blocked off well into the night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department says fortunately there were no fatalities or reported injuries.

"The immediate homes in the area, they actually went across the street, and everyone has been accounted for," said Kight.