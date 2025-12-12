Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects sought after woman fatally shot in South LA

By
Published  December 12, 2025 8:31am PST
South Los Angeles
FOX 11
Woman killed in South LA shooting

Woman killed in South LA shooting

A woman is dead following a shooting in South LA. The search continues for two suspects.

The Brief

    • A woman was shot and killed during the late evening hours of Thursday, Dec. 11.
    • Investigators were informed the woman may have been arguing with the suspects before one of them shot her.
    • The name of the victim has not been released.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for two suspects after a woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Thursday night, officials said. 

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, near Avalon Boulevard and 113th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood. 

Arriving officers learned the victim was reportedly in an argument with two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot her. 

The victim did not survive.

Police say the suspects ran away from the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspects was not available.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 


 

South Los AngelesCrime and Public Safety