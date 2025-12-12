2 suspects sought after woman fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for two suspects after a woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Thursday night, officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, near Avalon Boulevard and 113th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood.
Arriving officers learned the victim was reportedly in an argument with two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot her.
The victim did not survive.
Police say the suspects ran away from the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspects was not available.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.