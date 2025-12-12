2 suspects sought after woman fatally shot in South LA

The Brief A woman was shot and killed during the late evening hours of Thursday, Dec. 11. Investigators were informed the woman may have been arguing with the suspects before one of them shot her. The name of the victim has not been released.



The search is on for two suspects after a woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles late Thursday night, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, near Avalon Boulevard and 113th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Arriving officers learned the victim was reportedly in an argument with two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot her.

The victim did not survive.

Police say the suspects ran away from the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspects was not available.

