Encampment threatens West LA business as city makes new push to fight homelessness

The Los Angeles City Council instructed city departments on Tuesday to implement a new state law which allows the removal and demolition of abandoned RVs worth less than $4,000.

What we know:

The move comes as Los Angeles businesses continue to deal with the problems associated with homeless encampments.

One of them is A3 Visual between Palms and Mid-City north of Culver City. A homeless encampment sits just outside of Caltrans property along the National Boulevard on-ramp to the 10 freeway.

"My family purchased this property a long time ago and our intention was to stay here and that's at risk right now," said business owner Craig Furst.

Just the other day, Furst said people who live in the encampment were cooking over an open flame. In the past, there had been fires that caused significant damage to his business.

"We're all exposed to threats every time we come and leave our work. As an example, the other day, one of the homeless people who was living here came out with a metal pipe and chased off some of my employees and we were scared," said Furst.

Coincidentally, as FOX11 was speaking with Furst, Caltrans crews were on site cleaning the encampment up.

He says this is after more than two months of reaching out to the state agency.