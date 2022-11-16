How you can help California law enforcement recruits from the LA County crash

As numerous law-enforcement recruits representing Southern California are fighting for their lives at the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared ways the public can step in to help.

This comes after a wrong-way driver in a Honda CR-V plowed into 25 recruits going on a group morning run in the Whittier area Wednesday morning, leaving five of the recruits in critical condition.

LASD posted on its social media pages that the department's relief foundation is accepting donations on behalf of LASD Academy, Class 464. Those interested in helping the recruits and their families can make checks payable to the following address:

Sheriffs’ Relief Foundation, Memo: Class 464 Recruits

Checks can be mailed to the following address:

Sheriffs’ Relief Association11515 Colima Road, Building BWhittier, CA 90604

LASD said more information on how you can donate will be available online.

Of the 25 people who were hit, 16 recruits suffered minor injuries, four with moderate injuries, and five were critically injured. The class is made up of 75 recruits for the following department: LASD, Bell PD, Glendale PD, Pasadena PD, and the UCLA Police Department.

The SUV driver did a sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody. He also suffered injuries and received medical help. As of Wednesday night, officials have not announced any charges being filed against the driver involved in the Whittier crash.