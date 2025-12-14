Rob Reiner, wife Michele, found dead in Los Angeles home: TMZ reports

The Brief Two people were found dead in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The death investigation is being conducted at a home owned by actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, officials had neither confirmed nor denied whether Reiner was involved in the deaths of the two people or if he was one of the victims.



Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were both reportedly found dead inside their home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of South Chadbourne Avenue and Hanover Street a little after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

Upon arrival, two people were found dead at the location. While officials have not formally identified the two people found dead, reports from TMZ, Variety, ExtraTV, and PEOPLE indicated that the actor who played "Meathead" in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family and his wife Michele were the ones who died at the house.

What we don't know:

As of 7 p.m., officials in Los Angeles have not formally revealed the identity of the two people found dead. Public records indicate the home that was under police investigation is owned by Reiner.

It is unknown how the two people died. According to the TMZ report, Rob and Michele Reiner may have been stabbed.

As of 5 p.m., Sunday, no arrests had been announced in connection to the two people's deaths.