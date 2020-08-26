LASD whistleblower claims deputy who shot Andres Guardado wanted to join alleged law enforcement gang
An LA County Sheriff’s whistleblower claims the deputy who shot 18-year-old Andres Guardado was trying to get into the alleged law enforcement gang known as 'The Executioners.'
'People in Los Angeles will die': DHS asks Sheriff Villanueva to rethink new sanctuary policy
A top official with the Department of Homeland Security said that Sheriff Alex Villanueva's new policy banning the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department from turning over any undocumented immigrants who commit crimes to ICE, no matter the severity of the crime, will result in the deaths of innocent people.
LA County agrees to pay outgoing CEO $1.5 million, provide security, following friction with sheriff
Los Angeles County leaders have agreed to pay outgoing CEO Sachi Hamai a sum of $1.5 million and provide her private security following her claims that she was repeatedly harassed and intimidated by L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
L.A. Sheriff Villanueva raises concerns about deputy masks; blasts inspector general
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva blasted Inspector General Max Huntsman Wednesday, two days after Huntsman reported to the County Board of Supervisors that sheriff's deputies are failing to follow public health orders that require them to wear masks on the job.