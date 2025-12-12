Expand / Collapse search

3 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Panorama City

Published  December 12, 2025 10:41pm PST
Panorama City
Three people died during a crash Friday night in Panorama City.

The Brief

    • Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.
    • One man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
    • It's unclear what caused the crash.

LOS ANGELES - Three people died during a multi-vehicle collision in Panorama City

The three-car accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near Woodman Ave. and Terra Bella St.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 35-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle and three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The trapped person was extricated and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

It's unclear what caused the accident. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Panorama City