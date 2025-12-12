3 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Panorama City

The Brief Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what caused the crash.



Three people died during a multi-vehicle collision in Panorama City.

The three-car accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near Woodman Ave. and Terra Bella St.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 35-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle and three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The trapped person was extricated and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It's unclear what caused the accident.