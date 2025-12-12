3 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Panorama City
LOS ANGELES - Three people died during a multi-vehicle collision in Panorama City.
The three-car accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near Woodman Ave. and Terra Bella St.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 35-year-old man was trapped in the vehicle and three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The trapped person was extricated and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
It's unclear what caused the accident.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Fire Department.