LIVE: Latest storm in Southern California brings more rain, mountain snow

Another storm is rolling through Southern California, making for a wet morning commute.

The latest storm system has produced heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and even snow in the mountain communities.

What we know:

The third storm to hit the region in a week began Thursday, with the peak of the storm striking Thursday night into Friday morning.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan explained that a cluster of thunderstorms moved through the region overnight, causing flooding on local roadways.

"It's coming out of areas south of Orange County, wrapping around across our local mountains and coming out of the north into areas like the Pacific Palisades," she said about the storm's pattern. Friday brings scattered showers, below-average temperatures, and snow to the mountain communities.

Weather Alerts

A flash flood warning was in effect in the San Fernando Valley and other portions of Los Angeles County through 7 a.m.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for mountain communities in the Inland Empire, including Big Bear, through 4 p.m. Friday. Additional snowfall is expected at elevations of 6,500 feet and above, with gusty winds. The National Weather Service said those in the area should plan for slippery road conditions.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday for the following areas:

Santa Clarita Valley

Ventura County beaches

Ventura County inland coast

Ventura County valleys

Malibu coast

Western Santa Monica Mountains

Santa Susana Mountains

This also includes Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Lake Castaic, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, and Moorpark.

Flooded roadways

Storm impact:

Heavy downpours led to flooded streets in Orange County, and one of the hardest hit areas was in Huntington Beach.

Rain floods parking garages in Palms

The intense rainfall in a short period of time also led to cars being damaged that were parked on streets and even in parking garages.

Timeline:

Here's what you can expect as the storm begins to taper off by Friday night.

Overnight: A cluster of thunderstorms moved through the region, causing flooding in many areas.

Early Friday morning: Flash flood warnings remain in place for several areas, with heavy downpours expected.

Friday morning commute: Traffic severely impacted, with reports of spin-outs and hydroplaning.

Friday afternoon: Widespread rain with breezy conditions.

Friday night: Slight rain chances and gusty winds.

Saturday morning: Clear skies return.

What's next:

Crews continue to clean up flooded roadways across the region. Rain chances are possible through Friday night, with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures expected through the weekend and Thanksgiving week.