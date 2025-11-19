Incoming storm to bring more rain to Southern California before clearing by Thanksgiving week

The Brief The third storm system in a week is approaching Southern California. Light rain could hit some areas by Wednesday night before heavier and more widespread rain is forecast to hit by Thursday afternoon. Clear skies are expected by Thanksgiving week.



Southern California will experience a mix of weather patterns, with rain expected to make a brief appearance before a sunny stretch going into the Thanksgiving holiday week.

What we know:

Wednesday will be a dry day with patchy clouds, as the region finds itself between weather systems. However, light showers are anticipated to begin later Wednesday, primarily along the coast and in parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The bulk of the rain is forecast to arrive on Thursday afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. For the mountain communities, high elevations may experience freezing rain and snow.

Timeline:

Wednesday: Dry with patchy clouds; temperatures in downtown LA around 62°F.

Wednesday night: Light showers begin, mainly along coastal areas.

Thursday Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in the afternoon, freezing rain and snow in high elevations.

Friday: Scattered showers continue, with instability persisting.

Saturday: Lingering moisture in the morning, transitioning to a drying trend by afternoon.

How much rain is expected?

By the numbers:

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary, with Pasadena receiving up to a quarter of an inch by Thursday night.

Meanwhile, some areas like Ontario, may see over an inch of rain.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said the season has been wetter than average, with almost five inches of rain since October 1st, significantly surpassing the November average of 0.78 inches.

SUGGESTED: Two storms loom over busy Thanksgiving Week, potentially impacting millions of travelers

Dryer and cooler weather ahead

What's next:

The drying trend will continue into next week, with sunny weather expected for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the upper sixties in the valleys and Inland Empire, and seventies returning next week.