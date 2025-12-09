Father dies saving 7-year-old son after kayak capsized at Lake Perris

The Brief A father died saving his 7-year-old son after their kayak capsized at Lake Perris. California State Park officers responded to distress calls and found the father unconscious, with the son holding him above water. Neither was wearing a life jacket.



A man passed away while saving his 7-year-old after their kayak capsized at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Riverside County over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

California State Park peace officers responded after receiving reports of screaming and persons in distress in the water near Moreno Beach on Saturday, Dec. 6, around 4:13 p.m.

Officials learned the father and son were kayaking offshore when suddenly, their kayak capsized. Officers arrived at the scene via patrol vessel and recovered the man who was unconscious and partially submerged.

His 7-year-old son was holding his father, who was helping to keep himself above water.

Investigators said the father kept his son afloat until rescue crews arrived. They were both pulled from the lake and first responders immediately began CPR on the father.

The father and son were both taken to Riverside University Health System where the 54-year-old father was pronounced dead, while the boy is recovering.

Investigators said neither party was wearing a life jacket even though one was available. Officials urge everyone to wear life jackets while on the water.

What we don't know:

The names of the father and son have not been publicly released.