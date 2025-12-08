Southern California forecast: Sunshine and summer-like temps expected all week

The Brief Southern California is experiencing summer-like weather with warm, dry conditions expected to last through Wednesday, ideal for outdoor activities and holiday shopping. No rain rain is anticipated in the next seven days. A shift from offshore to onshore winds over the weekend will slightly lower temperatures, but the region will continue to enjoy pleasant weather leading up to Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas.



It may be too warm to wear your favorite holiday sweater this week.

Amid the holiday season, Southern California will experience summer-like weather, with warm and dry conditions expected to last through Wednesday.

What we know:

The region will experience above-average temperatures as high pressure builds in Southern California.

Inland communities can expect highs around 81 degrees, while coastal areas will enjoy sunny skies with temperatures reaching 72 degrees. The warmest spots, such as in the Inland Empire, may see temperatures as high as 87 degrees. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is experiencing heavy rainfall due to an atmospheric river, which is deflecting storms away from Southern California.

Timeline:

Monday and Tuesday:

Summer-like weather with warm and dry conditions.

Morning patchy fog followed by afternoon sunshine.

Inland temperatures around 81 degrees; coastal areas at 72 degrees.

Through Wednesday:

Continuation of warm and dry weather.

High pressure maintains above-normal temperatures.

Weekend:

Gradual decrease in temperatures.

Shift from offshore to onshore winds.

Inland temperatures may reach up to 87 degrees before cooling.

What's next:

By the weekend, a shift from offshore to onshore winds will help bring temperatures down slightly. In addition, no rain is anticipated in the next seven days.