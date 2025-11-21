Riverside’s Festival of Lights returns with spectacular displays this weekend

The Brief The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside is set to launch the 33rd annual Festival of Lights this weekend, featuring approximately 10 million lights and fireworks. The switch-on ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., with an expected attendance of 50,000 to 100,000 people. This year's festival includes new attractions such as additional amusement rides for kids and behind-the-scenes tours, honoring the late Duane Roberts, the event's founder.



A Riverside holiday tradition returns this weekend when the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa throws the switch to begin the 33rd Festival of Lights.

What we know:

The Festival of Lights is a major holiday tradition in Southern California.

The Mission Inn will be illuminated by approximately 10 million dazzling lights, with fireworks lighting up the sky from the hotel's roof. Fortunately, a storm rolling through the region is expected to clear out just in time for the switch-on ceremony.

"We’ll have some cleanup to do, but other than that, we’ll be ready to go," said Patrick O’Brien, spokesman for the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

What’s New This Year

"As always, we add more lights, so there’s probably 11 or 12 million lights," O’Brien said.

"We have more amusement rides for the kids this year, which is super fun. We have Festival of Lights tours that we’re doing, which is a brand new thing." He concluded, "It’s just the best time of year at the hotel."

The event is a year-long effort. Planning for the next season begins in the new year, the lights are taken down and January and crews begin to install the lights for the next season during the summer months.

Switch-On Ceremony

This season’s switch-on ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. It will feature a concert with various bands, cameos from community leaders, and possibly celebrities.

"People dance and they just have a blast!" O’Brien said.

The resort is expecting between 50,000 and 100,000 attendees for the ceremony.

Festival of Lights Dates

The Festival of Lights runs from Nov. 22, 2025, through Jan. 6, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Duane Roberts, co-owner of the hotel, passed away in early November at the age of 88.

"He’s a Riverside native and he wanted to give back to the community and do some sort of major free event. And of course, he turned it into a mega event. It was rated by USA Today as the number one light show in the country," O’Brien explained.