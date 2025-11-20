Third storm system in a week approaching Southern California

The Brief The final of three storm systems in a week is approaching Southern California. National Weather Service forecasters said the storm will begin to taper off by Friday afternoon. The weekend brings mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.



A third storm system in a week is approaching Southern California, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow.

What we know:

The bulk of the rain is forecast to arrive on Thursday afternoon, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall. For the mountain communities, high elevations may experience freezing rain and snow.

Weather Alerts

A Weather Storm Watch is in effect for the Inland Empire mountain communities from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday. National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters anticipate snow at elevations at 6,500 feet and above, adding possible snow accumulation from 5 to 10 inches. In the peaks.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday night into early Friday morning, with the NWS also warning of hazardous driving conditions.

When is the bulk of the storm expected?

Timeline:

See a timeline of the fast-moving storm below.

Thursday Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the afternoon, with freezing rain and snow at high elevations.

Friday: Scattered showers continue, with instability persisting.

Saturday: Lingering moisture in the morning, transitioning to a drying trend by afternoon.

How much rain is expected?

By the numbers:

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary, with Pasadena receiving up to a quarter of an inch by Thursday night.

Meanwhile, some areas like Ontario, may see over an inch of rain.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said the season has been wetter than average, with almost five inches of rain since October 1st, significantly surpassing the November average of 0.78 inches.

Dryer and cooler weather ahead

What's next:

The drying trend will continue into next week, with sunny weather expected for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the upper sixties in the valleys and Inland Empire, and seventies returning next week.