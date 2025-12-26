Prominent California farmer arrested in shooting death of estranged wife

The Brief Michael Abatti, a well-known Imperial Valley agricultural leader, was arrested Tuesday in El Centro on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife. Authorities allege Abatti drove to a remote mountain vacation home in Pinetop, Arizona, on Nov. 20 to kill Kerri Ann Abatti before returning to California. The couple was reportedly embroiled in a contentious legal battle over finances and spousal support, following a 32-year marriage that ended in a split last year.



Michael Abatti, a high-profile figure in the California farming community, is facing a first-degree murder charge following the shooting death of his estranged wife, Kerri Ann Abatti, in Arizona.

The arrest follows a reported period of financial tension between the couple as they navigated a pending divorce after more than three decades of marriage.

What we know:

Michael Abatti, 63, was taken into custody in El Centro, California, on Tuesday and booked into jail while awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Investigators believe Abatti drove to Pinetop, Arizona, on Nov. 20 and fatally shot Kerri Ann Abatti, 59, at her family's vacation home.

Kerri had moved to the mountain community following the couple’s split.

Local authorities previously searched Michael’s Southern California home on Dec. 2 as part of the ongoing investigation.

The backstory:

The Abatti name is deeply rooted in the Imperial Valley’s agricultural history.

Michael’s grandfather was an early Italian settler in the region, and his father helped establish the Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association.

Michael himself served on the board of the Imperial Irrigation District and has grown a variety of crops, including onions and broccoli.

Kerri Ann Abatti was also tied to local history as a descendant of one of the first families to settle Pinetop in the 1880s.

The couple married in 1992 and had three children.

However, they separated in 2023, leading to a divorce proceeding that highlighted a lifestyle of international travel and multiple properties across California, Arizona, and Wyoming.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Wednesday, attorneys for Michael Abatti said he "has devoted himself to his family, to his work, and to his community" and confirmed he will be entering a not-guilty plea.

His legal team also expressed they are "deeply concerned" about his health, noting he suffers from medical conditions that require specialized care.

Regarding the financial dispute, Kerri Abatti had written in court filings that she was "barely scraping by each month" and was performing manual labor to maintain the Arizona property.

On the other hand, Michael Abatti’s family law attorney, Lee Hejmanowski, wrote that "The income available at this time does not warrant any increase in the amount to which the parties stipulated, let alone an increase to $30,000 per month."

What's next:

Michael Abatti remains in custody in California pending his transfer to Navajo County, Arizona.

Once extradited, he is expected to appear in court to formally enter his plea.

The investigation into the timeline and logistics of the Nov. 20 shooting continues as prosecutors build their case for first-degree murder.