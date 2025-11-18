See where the rain hit the hardest in Southern California

The Brief Southern California is bracing for a "double dose" of rain, with the first storm arriving tonight and a second, widespread system forecast for Thursday and Friday. Recent, widespread rainfall totals for the weekend show Ventura County received the highest amounts (e.g., Ojai with 7.14 inches) and Los Angeles County areas like Agoura saw up to 5.73 inches. The National Weather Service warns that the upcoming rain could cause significant runoff and impacts because the ground is already saturated from previous heavy storms.



Despite a dry Tuesday morning, Southern California is bracing for a double dose of rain: one storm system is forecast to arrive this evening, followed by a second, widespread system tracking for Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Recent rainfall totals

By the numbers:

The 24-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Monday recorded significant rainfall across the region.

Areas like Porter Ranch, Northridge, and La Canada Flintridge saw roughly 1.5 inches of rain. Some mountain areas received about 2 inches.

In the urban core, downtown Los Angeles logged about three-quarters of an inch, while more affluent areas such as Bel Air and Beverly Hills saw totals exceeding an inch.

Here are the rainfall totals across the region:

Los Angeles County (5 days)

Bel Air: 3.98

Culver City: 2.83

Beverly Hills: 3.77

East Pasadena: 4.43

South Gate: 2.95

Downtown Los Angeles: 3.48

Agoura: 5.73

Canoga Park: 3.03

Claremont: 4.43

Saugus: 3.98

Lancaster: 1.66

Orange County (3 days)

Corona Del Mar: 0.83

Garden Grove: 1.26

Costa Mesa: 0.61

Anaheim Hills: 1.89

Huntington Beach: 1.18

Oceanview: 0.67

Laguna Niguel: 0.63

San Juan Capistrano: 0.44

Riverside County (3 days)

Norco: 0.79

Riverside South: 0.79

Perris: 1.46

Potrero Canyon: 1.22

Temecula: 1.22

San Jacinto: 1.19

Murrieta: 1.85

Cabazon: 0.87

San Bernardino County (3 days)

Ontario: 1.97

Chino Hills: 1.69

Rialto: 1.50

San Bernardino: 2.04

Wrightwood: 2.12

Wildwood Canyon: 1.22

Running Springs: 0.75

Hesperia: 0.43

Lucerne Valley: 0.09

Victorville: 0.13

Adelanto: 0.28

Apple Valley: 0.23

Ventura County (5 days)

Camarillo: 6.61

Somis: 5.74

Oxnard: 6.26

Ojai: 7.14

Fillmore: 5.94

Piru: 5.26

Simi Valley: 5.57

Thousand Oaks: 5.79

What's next:

Forecasters said conditions should be mostly clear on Wednesday, providing a brief break from the rain, but another system is expected to arrive Thursday or Thursday night.

"There remains a range of outcomes in terms of rain amounts, intensities, and impacts," according to the NWS. "While this storm will not be nearly as wet as the storm we had this weekend, as mentioned before, it will take less rain than usual to get significant runoff and impacts."

The NWS indicated that a half-inch to an inch of rain could fall in most areas between Thursday and Friday, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.