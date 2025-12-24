LIVE UPDATES: Hazardous holiday storm arrives in Southern California

A dangerous winter storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, has made its way into Southern California. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Christmas Eve with another round of heavy downpours expected on Christmas Day.

During this time, heavy rain, flooding, and mud and debris flow could occur across the region. Ahead of the storm, evacuation warnings were ordered for residents in recent burn scar zones.

In addition, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Tuesday for eight California counties, including San Bernardino and Santa Barbara, following multiple severe weather events in 2025.

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Los Angeles County

Kenneth Fire

Palisades and Mandeville Canyon

Eaton Fire

Sunset Fire

Topanga Canyon closure (Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive)

Ventura County

Mountain Fire Burn Scar – (Unincorporated Camarillo) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)

Matilija Canyon/North Fork/Camino Cielo – (Unincorporated Ojai) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)

Community of Camp Chaffee / Foster Park – (Unincorporated Ventura) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)

Ventura Beach RV Resort in Ventura (Evacuation order effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. to 12/24 at 6 p.m.)

Orange County

Mandatory evacuation orders will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Trabuco Creek, Bell Canyon and Hot Springs Canyon near the Airport Fire burn scar.

Below is a live update on the Christmas storms expected to soak Southern California:

6 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reported nonstop rain in Altadena.

TIMELINE OF RAIN IN LA

The bulk of the storm is expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas, with lingering showers expected until early Saturday. See a timeline below.