LIVE UPDATES: Hazardous holiday storm arrives in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - A dangerous winter storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, has made its way into Southern California. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Christmas Eve with another round of heavy downpours expected on Christmas Day.
During this time, heavy rain, flooding, and mud and debris flow could occur across the region. Ahead of the storm, evacuation warnings were ordered for residents in recent burn scar zones.
In addition, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Tuesday for eight California counties, including San Bernardino and Santa Barbara, following multiple severe weather events in 2025.
Evacuation warnings
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:
Los Angeles County
- Kenneth Fire
- Palisades and Mandeville Canyon
- Eaton Fire
- Sunset Fire
- Topanga Canyon closure (Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive)
Ventura County
- Mountain Fire Burn Scar – (Unincorporated Camarillo) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)
- Matilija Canyon/North Fork/Camino Cielo – (Unincorporated Ojai) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)
- Community of Camp Chaffee / Foster Park – (Unincorporated Ventura) (Effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. – 12/24 at 6 p.m.)
- Ventura Beach RV Resort in Ventura (Evacuation order effective 12/23 at 6 p.m. to 12/24 at 6 p.m.)
Orange County
- Mandatory evacuation orders will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Trabuco Creek, Bell Canyon and Hot Springs Canyon near the Airport Fire burn scar.
Below is a live update on the Christmas storms expected to soak Southern California:
6 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reported nonstop rain in Altadena.
TIMELINE OF RAIN IN LA
The bulk of the storm is expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas, with lingering showers expected until early Saturday. See a timeline below.
- Christmas Eve: The peak of the storm is expected to drench the region with heavy rain, along with strong winds, with chances of thunderstorms.
- Christmas Day: A second impulse will move across Southern California, bringing another round of gusty winds and heavy rain. Snow is expected at the resort level, the National Weather Service said.
- Friday, Dec. 26: Cooler temperatures and more rainfall are expected. Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet.