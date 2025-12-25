Christmas storm rolls through Southern California: Timeline

A powerful storm struck down on Southern California on Christmas Eve, causing flooding and mud and debris flow across the region. The second wave of the storm is expected to hit during the afternoon hours of Christmas Day.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 6 p.m. Friday, while the advisory was lifted in San Bernardino, Riverside, and Orange counties.

Holiday storm timeline

Timeline:

While the rain appeared to taper off on Christmas morning, the second wave is hit later in the day. See a timeline below.

Christmas Eve

The first of three waves drenched Southern California, causing flooding and mud and debris flow. The storm became hazardous in parts of Wrightwood as fire officials described Highway 2 as "impassable" and some residents were evacuated.

SUGGESTED:Relentless holiday storm unleashes in San Bernardino County

Christmas Day

Thursday morning brought relatively dry conditions. "We’re even seeing some of those breaks in the clouds, so some sun pushing through. But again, we do have a second wave," explained FOX 11 Meteorologist Star Harvey.

"This afternoon around 2 o’clock, we should see that second wave, and it will linger into our evening hours as we push into the end of this week," Harvey explained.

The heavier rainfall is expected in LA and Ventura counties, while scattered showers are anticipated in the Inland Empire and Orange County.

Snow levels will fall to around 6,500 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Friday

The final wave of the Christmas storm is expected to hit on Friday, bringing light to moderate rainfall. The Flood Watch in LA and Ventura counties expires at 6 p.m.

Rain re-enters forecast next week

What's next:

Warmer temperatures are expected by the weekend as the storm tapers off by Saturday.

However, snow levels could drop to around 5,000 feet by Saturday morning. An additional 2 to 3 inches of snow is possible for elevations around 7,000 feet and between 8 and 14 inches above 8,000 feet.

Rain chances then re-enter the forecast on Tuesday.