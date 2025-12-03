Big Bear Mountain Resort announces opening weekend plans
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - The time has come for those who have been waiting to hit the slopes at Big Bear Mountain Resort.
Big Bear Resort opening dates
Timeline:
Big Bear Mountain Resort has announced its long-awaited opening dates, bringing fresh terrain, new chairlifts and the first real taste of winter in Southern California. See a list of what’s opening and when below.
Bear Mountain
Opening Day: Thursday, 12/4
Terrain available: Chair 9 → Upper Park → Expressway → Hidden Valley → Central Park
Chair 7 joins the lineup on Friday, 12/5
Snow Summit
Opening Day: Friday, 12/5
Chairs 1 & 8 are scheduled to spin
Snow Valley
Open Friday–Sunday for tubing and snow play (for now)
What's next:
Resort officials say snowmaking will continue through the week, meaning even more terrain and features will be added soon.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Big Bear Mountain Resort.