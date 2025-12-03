Big Bear Mountain Resort announces opening weekend plans

The Brief Bear Mountain opens Thursday, Dec. 4, with terrain accessible via Chair 9. Snow Summit and Snow Valley follow on Friday, with Summit offering Chairs 1 and 8 and Valley opening tubing and snow play. Snowmaking continues through the week, with more terrain and feature updates expected.



The time has come for those who have been waiting to hit the slopes at Big Bear Mountain Resort.

Big Bear Resort opening dates

Timeline:

Big Bear Mountain Resort has announced its long-awaited opening dates, bringing fresh terrain, new chairlifts and the first real taste of winter in Southern California. See a list of what’s opening and when below.

Bear Mountain

Opening Day: Thursday, 12/4

Terrain available: Chair 9 → Upper Park → Expressway → Hidden Valley → Central Park

Chair 7 joins the lineup on Friday, 12/5

Snow Summit

Opening Day: Friday, 12/5

Chairs 1 & 8 are scheduled to spin

Snow Valley

Open Friday–Sunday for tubing and snow play (for now)

What's next:

Resort officials say snowmaking will continue through the week, meaning even more terrain and features will be added soon.

