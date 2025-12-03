Expand / Collapse search

Big Bear Mountain Resort announces opening weekend plans

Published  December 3, 2025 8:46am PST
Big Bear Lake
FOX 11
Officials have announced opening day. (Credit: Tannor Wallace, Big Bear Mountain Resort)

The Brief

    • Bear Mountain opens Thursday, Dec. 4, with terrain accessible via Chair 9.
    • Snow Summit and Snow Valley follow on Friday, with Summit offering Chairs 1 and 8 and Valley opening tubing and snow play.
    • Snowmaking continues through the week, with more terrain and feature updates expected.

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. -  The time has come for those who have been waiting to hit the slopes at Big Bear Mountain Resort. 

Big Bear Resort opening dates

Timeline:

Big Bear Mountain Resort has announced its long-awaited opening dates, bringing fresh terrain, new chairlifts and the first real taste of winter in Southern California. See a list of what’s opening and when below. 

Bear Mountain

Opening Day: Thursday, 12/4

Terrain available: Chair 9 → Upper Park → Expressway → Hidden Valley → Central Park

Chair 7 joins the lineup on Friday, 12/5

Snow Summit

Opening Day: Friday, 12/5

Chairs 1 & 8 are scheduled to spin

Snow Valley

Open Friday–Sunday for tubing and snow play (for now)

What's next:

Resort officials say snowmaking will continue through the week, meaning even more terrain and features will be added soon.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Big Bear Mountain Resort.

