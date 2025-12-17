Southern California braces for Christmas storm: Timeline
LOS ANGELES - After a period of unseasonably warm temperatures across Southern California, the region is bracing for a major weather shift as a series of storms fueled by an atmospheric river is expected to deliver widespread rain and heavy high-elevation snow just in time for the Christmas holiday.
What we know:
According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecasts show a moderate-to-strong atmospheric river reaching the state between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
"Exact timing uncertain. Amounts and impacts also uncertain, but this chart shows the chance of each potential outcome. Start to mentally prepare for a wet Christmas holiday," the agency shared on social media.
In Southern California, the NWS projects 2 to 4 inches of rain for coastal and valley areas, with foothills and mountains seeing double those amounts.
Northern California and the Sierra Nevada are at high risk for heavy precipitation starting as early as Sunday, Dec. 21, according to the latest forecast.
Why you should care:
The storm coincides with a peak holiday travel window, potentially creating hazards for those traveling on the roads for Christmas.
The NWS is reminding travelers of the following dangers:
- Road Conditions: Heavy rain following a long dry period can make roads exceptionally slick. Mountain passes like the Grapevine may face closures or strict chain requirements due to snow.
- Flooding and Debris: Officials are warning of a risk of flash flooding and landslides, especially in areas recently affected by wildfires where the soil cannot absorb moisture quickly.
- Utility Disruptions: The combination of wet pavement and gusty winds could lead to downed trees and power outages.
What you can do:
The NWS is reminding the public to monitor the forecast for the latest updates and prepare for travel.
If you are driving through mountain passes, make sure you have snow chains handy, a full tank of gas, and a winter emergency kit.
At home, residents are advised to clear rain gutters and secure outdoor holiday decorations or inflatables before the winds pick up mid-week.
The Source: This report is based on information from the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center.