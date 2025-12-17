Southern California braces for Christmas storm: Timeline

The Brief A series of powerful storms is forecast to hit Southern California from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day. Experts warn of heavy mountain snow, valley flooding, and potential landslides, particularly in recent burn scar areas. High winds with gusts up to 50 mph could impact major corridors like the Grapevine earlier in the week.



After a period of unseasonably warm temperatures across Southern California, the region is bracing for a major weather shift as a series of storms fueled by an atmospheric river is expected to deliver widespread rain and heavy high-elevation snow just in time for the Christmas holiday.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the latest forecasts show a moderate-to-strong atmospheric river reaching the state between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

"Exact timing uncertain. Amounts and impacts also uncertain, but this chart shows the chance of each potential outcome. Start to mentally prepare for a wet Christmas holiday," the agency shared on social media.

In Southern California, the NWS projects 2 to 4 inches of rain for coastal and valley areas, with foothills and mountains seeing double those amounts.

Northern California and the Sierra Nevada are at high risk for heavy precipitation starting as early as Sunday, Dec. 21, according to the latest forecast.

Why you should care:

The storm coincides with a peak holiday travel window, potentially creating hazards for those traveling on the roads for Christmas.

The NWS is reminding travelers of the following dangers:

Road Conditions: Heavy rain following a long dry period can make roads exceptionally slick. Mountain passes like the Grapevine may face closures or strict chain requirements due to snow.

Flooding and Debris: Officials are warning of a risk of flash flooding and landslides, especially in areas recently affected by wildfires where the soil cannot absorb moisture quickly.

Utility Disruptions: The combination of wet pavement and gusty winds could lead to downed trees and power outages.

What you can do:

The NWS is reminding the public to monitor the forecast for the latest updates and prepare for travel.

If you are driving through mountain passes, make sure you have snow chains handy, a full tank of gas, and a winter emergency kit.

At home, residents are advised to clear rain gutters and secure outdoor holiday decorations or inflatables before the winds pick up mid-week.