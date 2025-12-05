‘Mickey Bandits’: 2 suspects arrested after burglary caught on camera in Inland Empire

article

Two suspects were arrested following a burglary caught on camera in the Inland Empire early Thursday morning.

Investigators later discovered the suspects were behind two other burglaries nearby.

What we know:

Officers with the Upland Police Department were called to a burglary in progress at a dental office, located near Euclid Avenue and Arrow Highway, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

Video from the scene posted by the department showed one of the suspects gaining entry after smashing the office’s window as he proceeded to rummage through the office and gathered items, including a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.

Officers arrived as the suspects left the scene through an alley without their car lights on, officials said.

"The driver momentarily hesitated to pull over, but came to her senses and stopped," Upland PD officials wrote on social media.

Once they pulled over, officers found several items in the suspects’ SUV, including burglary tools, meth pips, and the Mickey Mouse stuffed animal that was taken from the dental office.

Investigators later determined the suspects were also behind two commercial burglaries in Claremont, about four miles away, before they made their way to Upland.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released. They were arrested for commercial burglary and other charges. In addition, authorities said their SUV has been impounded for a month.