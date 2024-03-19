Here's where to see California's super bloom

Looking to catch this year's super bloom in Southern California? State officials say these parks and reserves near Los Angeles are the best spots to see the poppy panorama, but remind visitors to stay on designated trails to avoid trampling the protected flower.

Colors of red, yellow and blue splash the landscape of this national park in the spring, attracting visitors from near and far. Given the harsh nature of the desert, the blooms appear only when conditions are favorable for their survival, officials said. Rainy winters are particularly helpful for wildflower growth, making for an ideal landscape for hedgehog cactus, sand verbena, purple mat, ocotillo and sand blazing star.

While officials say late March is the best time to visit Murrieta to experience the super bloom at its peak, April and May also often offer brilliant views. Springtime in Murrieta promises the freshest and most vivid floral displays, according to its residents.

Located east of San Diego, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park offers super bloom views from a number of its trails. Hike the Cactus Loop, Hellhole Canyon, and the Borrego Palm Canyon Trails to witness unmatched floral displays like desert marigolds, Bigelow’s monkeyflowers, lupines, and desert dandelions.

Just an hour's drive southeast of Los Angeles, Lake Elsinore offers a colorful super bloom at Walker Canyon. The orange poppy-covered mountains know no bounds, as the colors sprawl even onto freeway dividers and shoulders. Catch the rolling hills filled with patches of orange poppies, bright purple ice plant flowers, and yellow hillside daisies.

People visit the poppy fields at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California on April 21, 2019 to view the orange Poppies and other wildflowers as a super bloom of wildflowers have exploded across California's once-parched hills

This stunning state-protected reserve about an hour and a half drive north of Los Angeles is one of the most popular spots to see the Golden State flower. The poppy super bloom arrives in this area in late winter or early spring, according to officials.

While this naturally occurring California reserve is the most persistent poppy-bearing land in the state, it doesn’t necessarily mean other wildflowers don’t grow here. Catch a glimpse of owl’s clover, lupine, cream cups, coreopsis, and colorful goldfield while walking among the super blooms in Los Angeles.

While many visit Point Dume for its white sand beaches, this Los Angeles super bloom is equally as spectacular. Blankets of coreopsis, bush flowers, and California poppies carpet the headlands each spring.

This spectacular vista is located along the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, with plenty of coastal hikes open to all. Officials suggest keeping an eye out for sand verbenas, morning glory, and evening primrose in this area.

The poppy season for Chino Hills State Park typically lasts from February to September, so March is the perfect time to see the colorful landscape, officials say.

Besides California poppies, you’ll most likely spot violet owl clovers, silver lupines, and bush sunflowers.