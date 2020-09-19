Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

article

The 2020 General Election is slowly approaching. Millions of people will get to cast their ballots in November but before you hit the polls, here is everything you need to know about voting in Southern California.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. You can visit a local vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote centers will be open every day beginning October 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All registered voters in California this year will be issued a mail-in ballot by Oct. 5.

You can personally deliver your ballot to a vote center before closing time on November 3rd. If you vote by mail in ballot your ballot must be postmarked on or before November 3, 2020, and received by your county elections office no later than November 20, 2020.

Advertisement

Some counties are offering a new tool called “Where MY Ballot?” that allows voters to track the status of their mail in ballots. To see if your county is participating, visit: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot/

RELATED: Click here for more news related to the upcoming 2020 election

Where can I vote?

You can cast your ballot at any of your local vote centers. In Los Angeles County vote centers will be available beginning Saturday, October 24 and all vote centers will be available Friday, October 30.

This year several Los Angeles arenas like Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium the Forum in Inglewood and the Honda Center in Anaheim have transformed into a vote center.

The Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the downtown Music Center were added on to the list of venues that will serve as voting centers for the November election.

Both venues will be open beginning Oct. 24 for people to cast their ballots, regardless of the voter's city of residence.

Once you vote, you can drop off your ballot at any United States Post Office or at various remote drop box locations around Southern California. The drop boxes are safe and secure. Visit this story for a list of drop box locations.

RELATED:

• Dodger Stadium to serve as presidential voting center

• The Forum in Inglewood to serve as vote center for 2020 election, Clippers announce

• SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park to serve as voting center for November election

For the first time in history, Honda Center will serve as a vote center, which will provide a full-service voting experience to Orange County voters and opens October 30.

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Orange County Registrar of Voters election services workers demonstrate voting in the drive-thru at the Super Vote Center Site" during a media event to show how voters can opt to walk-in or drive-thru vote, which starts Oc Expand

You can find a local vote center by visiting the California Secretary of State website.

What is different this year?

What makes voting different in the 2020 General Election is that due to COVID-19 all registered voters in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. County officials will begin mailing ballots by October 5. State officials say vote-by-mail will help ensure safe physical distancing at voting centers.

You can visit vote.ca.gov for more information and tools for this year’s election.

RELATED: California to send voters mail-in ballots for November election

Voter Registration

According to the state, Californians must be registered to vote at least 15 days before Election Day. If the registration deadline has passed you can check with your county if same day voter registration is available.

Visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov for a list of early voting locations where you can complete the Same Day Voter Registration Process. If you need to register on Election Day you can use the state’s polling place lookup tool online to find a local polling location.

Once you register, you may vote in all state and local elections. You do not need to register again unless you change your name or political party preference. If you move, you can update your California residence address by re-registering online or by submitting a paper voter registration application.

Register to vote in California

Eligibility Requirements

In the state of California you can register to vote if you meet the following requirements.

Must be a United States citizen and a resident of California

Must be 18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

SUGGESTED: App gives Trump-Biden debate viewers chance to win cash

County by county breakdown

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County has created virtual maps online so voters can easily find their local drop-off ballot boxes as well as vote centers.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the drop-off or vote-by-mail system

are the safest ways to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People can also take their completed vote-by-mail ballot and “skip the line" to drop it off in-person at any vote center.

Select voting centers will open Oct. 24, with all centers open by Oct. 30.

The map of vote centers and their availability can be found at

locator.lavote.net/locations/vc.

The locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found at locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/.



To register to vote visit lavote.

Ventura County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit recorder.countyofventura.org

Orange County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit ocvote.com

San Bernardino County

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit sbcountyelections.com

Riverside County

This year there will be at least 120 polling places available countywide, though the emphasis is on vote-by-mail ballots in deference to public health protocols.

There will be 80 vote-by-mail drop-off locations, including libraries, senior centers, municipal and county offices, that will be established over the next week.

To register to vote as well as to locate a vote center visit voteinfo.net

Below is a breakdown of the California propositions:

Prop 14- Authorizes bonds continuing stem cell research

Summary: Authorizes $5.5 billion state bonds for: stem cell and other medical research, including training, research facility construction, administrative costs. Dedicates $1.5 billion to brain- related diseases. Expands related programs. Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs to repay bonds estimated at about $260 million per year over the next roughly 30 years.

Prop 15- Increases funding sources for public schools, community colleges, and local government sources by changing tax assessment of commercial and industrial property.

Summary: Taxes such properties based on current market value, instead of purchase price. Fiscal Impact: Increased property taxes on $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion in new funding to local governments and schools.

Prop 16- Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education, and contracting decisions. Legislative constitutional amendment.

Summary: Permits government decision-making policies to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in order to address diversity by repealing constitutional provision prohibiting such policies. Fiscal Impact: No direct fiscal effect on state and local entities. The effects of the measure depend on the future choices of state and local government entities and are highly uncertain.





Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.