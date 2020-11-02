LA Metro offering free rides to polls on Election Day

article

For people who didn't take advantage of early voting and plan to head to a vote center Tuesday, Metro will be offering free rides to help them get there.

All rides will be free on Metro buses and trains throughout the day. The Metro Bike Share program will offer the first 30 minutes for free, followed by a $1.75 rate for every subsequent 30 minutes.

Free or reduced-fare rides will also be offered by the city of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Culver City Bus, Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority and Pasadena Transit.

Union Station and El Monte Station are being used as official vote centers. Meanwhile, ballot drop boxes have been placed at 19 rail and bus stations:

• El Monte Station and Union Station; El Monte Station can be reached via the J Line (Silver) and Union Station by the B (Red), D (Purple), L (Gold) and J (Silver) lines;

• B and D lines at North Hollywood, 7th Street Metro Center, Hollywood/Western, Vermont/Santa Monica and Wilshire/Vermont stations;

• E Line (Expo) at Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson and Downtown Santa Monica stations;

• A Line (Blue) at Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations;

• L Line at Mariachi Plaza, Union Station and Sierra Madre Villa station;

• C Line (Green) at Aviation/LAX, Harbor Freeway, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Norwalk stations;

• J Line at Harbor Freeway, and Harbor Gateway Transit Center stations; and

• G Line at Sepulveda Station.

"We want to make it easy for people to reach the polls or vote by mail and cast their ballot this election," Metro CEO Phillip Washington said. "Democracy works best when everyone participates in it and has a voice, and we want to ensure that voting is easy and accessible to all those who rely on the Metro system."

