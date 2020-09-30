Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 1:22 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County coastal valleys
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 1:30 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County Mountains
Heat Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Ventura County coastal valleys
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, Orange County Coastal

Hollywood Bowl, Music Center to serve as vote centers

Published 
2020 Election
City News Service
article

 Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES - The Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the downtown Music Center were added on Wednesday to the list of venues that will serve as voting centers for the November election.  

Both venues will be open beginning Oct. 24 for people to cast their ballots, regardless of the voter's city of residence.  

RELATED: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

Various large-scale venues have been designated as vote centers for the upcoming election in an effort to provide safe locations for people to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Other venues that will be serving as vote centers include Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Staples Center and the Forum.  

Hollywood Bowl and Music Center officials said the vote centers will adhere to all county health mandates, including the availability of hand sanitizers at all entries and exits and inside the center.

Ballot Marking Devices and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after each voter, officials said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.