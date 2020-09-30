Hollywood Bowl, Music Center to serve as vote centers

article

The Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the downtown Music Center were added on Wednesday to the list of venues that will serve as voting centers for the November election.

Both venues will be open beginning Oct. 24 for people to cast their ballots, regardless of the voter's city of residence.

RELATED: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

Various large-scale venues have been designated as vote centers for the upcoming election in an effort to provide safe locations for people to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other venues that will be serving as vote centers include Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Staples Center and the Forum.

Hollywood Bowl and Music Center officials said the vote centers will adhere to all county health mandates, including the availability of hand sanitizers at all entries and exits and inside the center.

Advertisement

Ballot Marking Devices and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected after each voter, officials said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.