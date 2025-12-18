Sun Valley LGBTQ+ center broken into, vandalized

Somos Familia Valle, an LGBTQ+ center in Sun Valley was broken into and vandalized, resulting in $8,000 in loss and damages.

According to the organization, the break-in occurred in the early morning hours of December 15. They said multiple walls were torn down, equipment was stolen including iPads, laptops, speakers, lights, and other things.

"This space is more than a building. It is where families find acceptance, where queer and trans youth feel seen and protected, and where our community comes together to heal, learn, and celebrate. The break-in was not only a financial loss, it was a violation of safety and trust in a space created with love, care, and intention. We are asking our community to stand together with us during this difficult time," Somos Familia Valle said in a statement to FOX 11.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help collect donations from the community.

They plan to use the donations to replace the stolen equipment and repair the damaged walls.

The organization said despite this break-in, they plan to move forward with their holiday party next week.