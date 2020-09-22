SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park to serve as voting center for November election

article

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park will serve as a voting center for the upcoming November election, it was announced Tuesday.

The voting center will be located adjacent to the stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It will be open for a five-day period from Friday, October 30 through Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Los Angeles County registered voters are eligible to vote at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park’s Vote Center.

“This is a touchdown for democracy! Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020,” said Dean C. Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Los Angeles County.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 19. For more information or to register, visit www.lavote.net.

“We are proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to turn SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park into a Vote Center,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Our goal is to help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote.”

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park released the following guidelines for anyone wishing to vote at this Vote Center.

To access the Vote Center:

• The address is 1000 S. Prairie Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

• Voters will enter off Prairie and Arbor Vitae and make a right onto District Drive

• Parking is available in Lot N, with ADA parking in Lot adjacent to construction trailers

• The Vote Center will be in the NFL Trailer

SoFi Stadium’s Vote Center will follow State and County public health and safety guidelines:

• All election workers at the Vote Center will wear facial coverings, gloves, and wipe down surfaces and devices on a regular basis

• Voting stations will be wiped down after each voter

• Voters who vote in-person will be required to wear a facial covering, and if needed, facial coverings and gloves will be provided

• Vote Center will practice social distancing

• Vote Center will be cleaned and sanitized nightly

• LA County residents who are not registered to vote, can go to the Vote Center to register to vote and cast a ballot via a conditional voter registration

