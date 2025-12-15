Powerball ticket worth close to $2 million sold in California

The Brief A lottery ticket worth close to $2 million was sold in California. The following were the winning numbers during the Saturday, Dec. 13 drawing: 1, 28, 31, 57, 58. PB: 16. The Powerball jackpot went up to $1.1 billion for December 15 after no one got all six of the winning numbers.



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $1.1 billion Powerball lottery jackpot, someone in California may be $1.97 million richer.

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, a ticket worth $1,975,554 was sold at the Lichine's Liquor and Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento.

Below were the winning numbers for the Dec. 13 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

1, 28, 31, 57, 58. PB: 16.

The drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot will be held on Monday, December 15 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.