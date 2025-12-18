Heavy police presence at shooting scene in Hollywood

article

A shooting is under investigation in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call along North Bronson Avenue in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 18.

LAPD said it is looking into an officer-involved shooting case at the scene. As of 4 p.m., it is unknown who opened fire or whether it was a police officer or a civilian who were the one who did the alleged shooting.

Officials have neither confirmed nor denied whether injuries were reported from the apparent shooting scene.