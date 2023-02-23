Winter storm blasts Southern California

The coldest storm of the season began to hit Southern California bringing gusty winds, rain, and mountain snow into the region –even the area’s first Blizzard Warning in over three decades.

The weather conditions made for wet roadways during the morning rush hour Thursday and residents in the mountain passes braced for potential closures with snow levels expected to drop to 1,500 feet.

Meteorologists anticipate the storm will reach its peak Friday night into Saturday as the winds begin to roar, along with heavy rain and snow.

Models show there will be a break in the storm Sunday before rain chances return Monday.

Here’s what you can expect across Southland.

Los Angeles County

In Los Angeles County, the National Weather Service expects rain and winds reaching up to 15 mph Thursday. Starting Friday, the rain will really start to hammer down, causing potential flooding. In addition, thunderstorms are possible.

Dangerous rip currents are expected along the coast with large breaking waves of four to seven feet. Beachgoers are asked to stay out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions and the risk of ocean drowning.

Weather Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect 10 a.m. Friday through. 6 p.m. Saturday

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday

A High Surf Advisory is in effect 10 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday

A Yellow Alert in the Fish Fire burn area beginning 11 a.m. Thursday

LA’s mountain communities will get hit the hardest with continuous snow expected through Saturday night. On Friday, NWS said wind gusts have the potential to reach 70 mph. With the mix of heavy snow and gusty winds, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect starting Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warning through Friday at 4 a.m.

Blizzard Warning from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday

San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Inland Empire communities above 2,000 feet began to experience the storm's impact overnight with a Winter Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

In Yucaipa, snow showers started overnight and will sustain through Thursday night.

The snow hit Highway 18 between Crestline and Lake Arrowhead and for now, the roadway remains open. On Highway 189, one of the steepest in the area, over two dozen vehicles became stuck after a multi-car pileup.

For those who don’t reside in the mountains in cities such as Ontario and Corona, showers are expected Thursday, then heavy rain Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

Weather Alerts

Flood Watch 1 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday

Wind Advisory 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Saturday

While a Blizzard Warning won’t go into effect in the San Bernardino County Mountains, the area can still expect dangerous conditions.

Thursday brings snow showers and areas of fog beginning Thursday and through the weekend.

The NWS said new snow accumulation amounts are as follows:

Thursday: 9 to 13 inches

Friday: 3 to 5 inches

Saturday: 10 to 16 inches

Orange County

Orange County residents can expect showers Thursday before heavy rain strikes Friday and Saturday, with a punch of gusty winds. NWS said precipitation amounts will be between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Weather Alerts

Flood Watch from 1 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday

Wind Advisory from 5 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

Officials said travel is not recommended and should be restricted to emergencies only.