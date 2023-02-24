Expand / Collapse search

California Snow: Winter storms bring challenges to those heading to SoCal mountains

Running Springs
San Bernardino mountains get covered in snow

It was a surreal scene in the San Bernardino County mountains as snow blanketed cars in Lake Arrowhead. Drivers are urged to use chains when driving in the area.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - People looking forward to epic skiing conditions in the San Bernardino County mountains had to work pretty hard to get there.

FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna was at the chain checkpoint on Highway 18 Friday night, which is 10 miles from Lake Arrowhead – where cars were seen buried in snow earlier in the day.

At the checkpoint, drivers were seen pulling over to put on chains before continuing the trek to the snowy mountains. One of the drivers wisely elected to get professional help in adding traction to his tires.

"I haven't installed chains in so long, but they're able to do it so quick," said Vince Chua, of Long Beach. "I'd rather not be out here for 30 minutes trying to install chains."

San Bernardino County hit with heavy snowfall

A Blizzard Warning was in effect through Saturday afternoon.

Others, however, put the chains on the cars themselves.

"Safety first," said Humberto Granados, of Lake Arrowhead. "We don't want people to get stuck."