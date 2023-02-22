Rare Blizzard Warning to go into effect for parts of Southern California

Southern California residents braced as the coldest storm of the season made its way into the region with several weather alerts set to go in place, including a Blizzard Warning.

Gusty winds, rain, and snow are expected over the next several days.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the mountain communities through late Thursday with low-elevation snow, and by Saturday night, up to seven feet of snow is expected at higher elevations. Between two and five inches of snow is expected at elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes most mountain passes. FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban said snow levels would drop to 1,500 feet on Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to hit its peak over the weekend and up to 5 feet of snow is expected with wind gusts reaching 55 mph.

(Getty Images)

The National Weather Service said due to the howling winds and heavy snow, a Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. This will impact areas such as Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Acton.

It’s rare, but it has happened in the area before. The NWS said the first Blizzard Warning was issued in 2006 when VTEC coding was implemented.

The NWS added travel is not recommended during the storm.

