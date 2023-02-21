California braces for coldest winter storm of the season

A storm that is forecasted by the National Weather Service to be the coldest of the season - and possibly the last several years - is bringing with it significant rain, wind, and snow to Southern California.

Weather officials described the storm's "rare pattern" as "prolonged very cold and unsettled."

Originating from Alaska, the cold and dangerous storm will have a widespread impact across the region mainly from Wednesday through Saturday, with showers across coasts and valleys and snow mainly across the mountains and deserts, the NWS said.

Here's what you need to know.

When will the storm start?

Tuesday will remain dry for the most part, with some clouds and cooler temperatures in many areas, but strong onshore winds will ramp up Wednesday afternoon into the evening, according to FOX 11 meteorologist Rick Dickert.

Periods of rain begin Thursday afternoon and will last through Saturday, with showers heavy at times.

Highest rain chances are forecasted for Thursday and Friday, with coasts and valleys getting between 1.75-3.5", the NWS said.

How much rain will we get?

Forecasted rain and snow totals have actually increased from the original predictions, the NWS said.

The moisture in the air could mean extended periods of precipitation, totaling as much as 5 inches in some areas by Sunday, and the snow level falling to about 1,500 feet.

What about snow?

Because this storm is forecasted to be very cold, low snow levels will be the major impact from this system, Dickert said. Areas including Lake Elsinore, Highland, Banning, Beaumont, Canyon Country, Lancaster, and Palmdale should all see some snow.

The highest chances for a "major snow event"will be Wednesday, then Friday through Saturday morning, according to the NWS.

Models are suggesting snow across Santa Clarita, especially in the foothills, the NWS said.

A winter storm warning will be in effect in the Los Angeles County mountains from Tuesday evening through 4 p.m. Saturday, with forecasters anticipating snow levels to drop to 1,500 feet and up to 5 inches of snow

falling through Wednesday.

How cold will it be?

Temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees below normal, with mountain wind chills up to 20 degrees locally.

High temperatures will fall 4 to 8 degrees over most of the area by Tuesday, with most areas saying in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Temperatures will continue to fall, with freezing temperatures possible as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet by Tuesday, with a chance of precipitation in the San Gabriel mountains.

By Wednesday, it'll get even colder, with maximum temperatures hovering at 10 to 20 degrees below normal and most areas never getting out of the 50s.

Cool conditions are expected to last through at least Friday, although it could stretch into Saturday and possibly even Sunday, forecasters said.

Will it be windy?

Gale force winds with gusts up to 45 knots are expected Tuesday through Wednesday evening, according to the NWS.

"It will not be as windy as Tuesday night but it will be breezy everywhere and many areas will likely see advisory-level gusts," according to the NWS. "The strong winds will make the cool temperatures feel worse than they are."

While the wind watch will initially be in effect only in the Antelope Valley and Catalina Island, forecasters said they anticipate issuing wind advisories for almost all other areas, with gusts between 45 and 55 mph

expected Tuesday.

The Antelope Valley and Catalina Island will both be under a high wind watch Tuesday evening into late Tuesday night, with winds of 30 to 45 mph anticipated, gusting up to 65 mph.

Will there be high surf?

Dangerous conditions are expected for the ocean and beaches beginning Tuesday, according to the NWS. High surf is forecasted for Tuesday through Thursday, with up to 18 feet along the central coast and between 7 and 10 feet for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"Make sure you know your limits," the NWS warned.

Breaking waves are possible at Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor entrances, the NWS said, and mariners are advised to remain in port and secure all vessels for severe wind.

"Dangerous conditions are capable of capsizing vessels," the NWS warned.

Officials warn against any type of water activity during this storm system as strong rip currents and high surf will be "hazardous to swimmers and beachgoers."

How will travel be impacted?

Travel impacts Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the I-5 Tejon Pass/Grapevine, I-15 Cajon Pass, I-10 Banning Pass, and SR-14 Soledad Pass.

Sepulveda Pass will be snow free, but some of the highest peaks of the Santa Monica mountains may see some snow, the NWS said.

"All mountain roadways will be impacted with dangerous winter weather conditions, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, Highway 14 and Highway 33,'' according to the NWS.

City News Service contributed to this report.